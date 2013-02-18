Users Take Control of Personal Finances with EzCheckPersonal, Leaving Time for More Important Matters

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Printing checks on blank stock is much cheaper than having bank cheques pre-printed. Plus, users do not have to print new checks when they change banks or change their address or other information. Check printing software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPersonal check writer, which allows users to print professional-looking checks with logo and signature in house easily.



With this new edition, users can customize the layout with personal style. They can change the font size, font color and move a text label. They add a logo and hide a logo. They can add the second signature line or load a signature image on checks. For this holiday season, users can print a check with the snowman or Christmas tree easily.



And the best of all, halfpricesoft.com also announced user can get this check creation software or the blank check stock for at $0 if they check out through TrialPay offers.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “EzCheckPersonal can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



All software from Halfpricesoft.com, including ezCheckPersonal, is designed to be incredibly easy to use. Customers can begin printing checks within minutes of downloading and installing the software. The intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through the check writing and printing process.



ezCheckpersonal check writer software is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp. The main features include:



1. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts

2. Print your own checks on blank computer check stock

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

5. Easy reports

6. Easy import data

7. Print blank personal Check user can fill in manually or by other printer.

8. Support multiple personal blank check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)



Priced at just $29.00 (FREE through special offer), ezCheckPersonal is affordable for everyone. Customers can try the trial version before purchase to make sure it meets their needs.



With ezCheckPerosnal check writing software, users will never run out of checks and users are never left with stacks of unused preprinted checks when the bank changes names or user moves to a new address. It saves users time and money in a variety of ways.



To print the cool holiday checks, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckPersonal and can be found online at www.halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and TimeSheet software.