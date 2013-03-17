USGBC 'Live, Learn and Connect' Retreat to Be Sponsored by BEE Inc

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2013 -- BEE inc., a company that is dedicated to improving their clients’ social, environmental and economic impact through services like LEED consulting, is sponsoring the USGBC “Live, Learn and Connect” retreat this month. The event will be held at naked Stables Private Reserve in Moganshan, China from March 19-21.



The main objective of the event is to gather like-minded people together for a hands-on learning and networking experience that involves learning through a case-study of a LEED certification project.



Naked Stables, where the retreat will take place, has consulted with BEE inc. since 2009 about social sustainability and LEED Certification. As a result of their work with BEE inc., naked Stables recently earned its LEED Platinum Certification. The LEED designation made it the first hospitality project in mainland China to earn this level of certification.



The day-long workshop will be divided into short learning sessions, followed by open discussion and question and answer periods. The objectives of the retreat will include helping participants to understand the business case for green building materials and LEED certification from a developer’s standpoint. This session will use naked Stables as a real-life example.



Attendees will also learn about systems, technologies and practices that helped naked Stables Private Reserve earn its Platinum certification. In addition, they will walk through the entire LEED certification process and learn where specific important decisions took place.



Finally, participants will see for themselves how the topics they learned about and discussed during the first learning sessions developed into the final award-winning project.



After the full day of learning and discussion has concluded, participants may stay overnight at naked Stables Private Reserve. This will give them the chance to see for themselves how nature, social sustainability, comfort, and environmental leadership can all be successfully combined into one memorable location. During the course of the retreat, attendees will also have lots of opportunities to meet and network with fellow participants during mealtimes, the workshop reception, free time, and a relaxing evening bonfire.



As a company that specializes in LEED consulting in China, BEE inc. is delighted to be sponsoring this important event.



About BEE inc.

BEE inc. was born out of the realization that a large knowledge gap exists between engineering and design teams introducing sustainable solutions and the construction teams in charge of bringing these solutions to life. The company’s consulting services includes LEED (R) certification, where the company’s team will execute all, or part of, the work necessary to carry out a LEED (R) project under any of the certification systems, including project application, credit documentation, energy calculations, and final submission. The company also places a strong focus on training its client's whole team, especially the general contractor on the project's sustainability goals, to ensure that no knowledge gaps exist within the project team. BEE inc. also handles corporate services, offering sustainability planning and marketing strategies to either improve the impact of its client’s current operations or to promote their achievements. For more information, please visit http://www.bee-inc.com