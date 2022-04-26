USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at USHG Acquisition Corp..



Investors who purchased shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain USHG Acquisition directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC.



On November 9, 2021, Panera Brands, which includes brand Panera Bread as well as Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, and USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) ("HUGS"), announced that they have signed an agreement through which HUGS will become a cornerstone partner with Panera Brands.



Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) closed on February 22, 2022 at $10.24 per share.



