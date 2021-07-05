USI Money: Offers Excellent Currency Transfer and Foreign Exchange Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- The financial industry is quite a large one, which hosts a plethora of services that attend to the needs of customers and clients the world over. One of such leading services is the currency transfer or foreign exchange, which ensures that many people have access to the conversion of one currency to the other. With many companies and organisations performing these services, there is the need to ensure that a reputable platform is patronised that can meet the unique needs of their clients. USI Money, an individual foreign exchange provider, offers excellent currency transfer and foreign exchange services.



Responding to a query, USI Money's spokesperson commented, "We are a unique foreign exchange provider that has built the reputation of offering bespoke solutions to both individual and corporate clients the world over. With management that has over 60 years of experience in the financial services industry, no doubt, we remain your go-to firm that has all it takes to help address every of your currency needs. We can achieve everything we are known to achieve through the efforts of team members who retain the grit and the dedication to provide both corporate and individual FX services that work to our clients".



As one of the best currency transfer services, USI Money has access to several treasury departments and can execute wholesale rates on all the major currencies. They are reputable for being well-established, with a strong adherence to regulations that protect their client's funds, and known as well for the safety of their services. With no hidden charges, their customers can rest assured of not paying deceptive fees that could affect their purses. As a rule, USI Money does not charge any commission to transact payments for values over £1,500, though any payment made below this will incur a £10 transfer fee.



The spokesperson further added, "We are registered under the trading name of Universal Securities & Investments Limited, and are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2009, registration 574754, for the provision of payment services. This means that customers can trust us with their funds, and they can be sure that we can handle all their money without any risk to it. It does not take long to transfer funds as well; most major currencies such as Sterling, Euros, and U.S. Dollars can be received the same day (where Bank cut-off times allow). For other currencies, it can take up to 48 hours".



USI Money uses priority payments for all transfers, which is the fastest and safest type of bank to a bank transfer, and to get foreign exchange services for business, they are the go-to financial service.



About USI Money

USI Money is a unique foreign exchange provider that offers one of the best currency transfer and foreign exchange services. They are one of the leading online money transfer services in the UK.



Contact Information:

USI Money

The Linen Hall

162-168 Regent St.

London, W1B 5TB

Phone: 0203 327 7780

Email: info@usimoney.com

Web: https://www.usimoney.com/