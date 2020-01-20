Using a File Merge Service to Consolidate Multiple QuickBooks Files Into One, Amalgamating Companies and Continuing Operations as a Single Entity

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- There are many reasons as to why one would merge QuickBooks files. Not having used the networked data file to enter data, entering data in to two different files and wanting to combine them, consolidating multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file, merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online, or amalgamating companies and continuing operations as a single entity, could be some of the main reasons.



QuickBooks 'classes' feature is used to track data by department, entity, or location.Two classes can be merged by editing the second class and make the name identical with the first class. The system will detect an existing class with the same name you're trying to enter then will ask you to merge these classes instead.



John Rocha, technical Services Manager at QuickBooks Repair, said QuickBooks Online company files can be merged as long as they are converted to the QuickBooks Desktop format prior to the merge. The desktop files are merged and will need to be uploaded to a new QBO company file," he said.



"The merged desktop file can be uploaded back to the QBO account but if your account is older than 60 days, you will need to contact Inuit to get permission to upload the merged data back to the original QBO account. If not, you will need to create a new QBO account," he added.



QuickBooks Repair Pro offers an industry-standard solution to combine data from multiple company files into a single company file with guaranteed results. The merged file is then audited to ensure all transactions are merged correctly.



QuickBooks Repair Pro works with a team of in-house engineers who are committed to assisting with your QuickBooks Migration and Data Recovery needs in a professional, timely and affordable manner, working with all international versions of QuickBooks including US, Canada, UK and Australia.



For more information kindly visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/Quickbooks-File-Merge-Service.aspx



About QuickBooks Repair Pro

QuickBooksRepairpro.com is a leading QuickBooks File Repair and Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion, QuickBooks Mac Repair, and QuickBooks SDK programming services provider in North America, serving thousands of business users all over the world. With over 20 years of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, QuickBooksRepairpro.com assists QuickBooks users and small businesses with a variety of services and work with the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



For more information, visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/