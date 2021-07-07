Using a QuickBooks Enterprise Data File with a Non-Enterprise Product? E-Tech's Enterprise UK Conversion Has the Solution

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- QuickBooks Enterprise data files cannot be opened in QuickBooks Pro or Premier. Also, Enterprise data files cannot be opened in QuickBooks for Mac.



Users switch to QuickBooks Enterprise from Pro, Premier, or Mac is list limits. All versions of QuickBooks other than Enterprise only allow 14,500 names in lists which includes Customer, Vendor, Items and Employees. Being under these limits allows users tosafely convert to QuickBooks Enterprise data file to Pro, Premier, or Mac.



E-Tech's downgrade service will downgrade the QuickBooks Enterprise data file to QuickBooks Pro, Premier, Accountant, or QuickBooks Online. This can be a significant cost saving measure if QuickBooks Pro, Premier, Accountant, or QuickBooks Online is sufficient for business needs.



"Most small businesses do not realize that QuickBooks Enterprise may not be the software they need especially if they do not exceed the 14,500 products, customers, or vendors. Most company files do not exceed those limits and in such cases, QuickBooks Pro and Premier can offer the required features at a very economical price," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's Downgrade and Data Conversion Service can downgrade an Enterprise data file to Pro or Premier by accessing data directly - with no loss of information. The service includes the complete conversion of all data including payroll and service subscriptions.



For more information on E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise UK Conversion service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk