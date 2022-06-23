Using Device Posture in Zero Trust Network Access - Twingate

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2022 -- In a growing era of resource security, organizations of all sizes are embracing Zero Trust Network Access to simplify access control. ZTNA believes that secure perimeters are no longer necessary. Zero Trust solutions consider both identity and device posture.



Zero Trust Network architectures have traditionally focused on identity, but no attention has been paid to device posture. Knowing the device's security features is crucial for making the best least-privileged authorization decision. It is imperative to perform device posture checks on every access request, especially if there are more devices owned by users and other third parties accessing protected resources. Considering the importance of device posture checks and the role of device posture in Zero Trust solutions, it's worth examining why device posture checks have become so important.



Using Twingate, you can configure policies that allow or deny connections to your applications based on extra signals from endpoint security providers. User access to protected applications is restricted when device posture checks are configured. The endpoint security provider associated with the Access policy determines whether the user has a managed or healthy device.



The software-defined perimeters of Twingate enable businesses to secure their networks today. Implementing least privilege access and other Zero Trust principles makes a company's network more efficient and performant by reducing the network's attack surface. The Twingate device security platform allows you to create granular least-privilege-access policies on every device within your organization, regardless of whether you are using our native capabilities or integrating Twingate with your current MDM system.



