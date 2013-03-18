Using Kiln Dried Firewood to Reduce Pollution and Make the Most out of Wood Heaters & Fireplaces

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Using the fireplace is a favorite wintertime activity for many families, and many homes also use wood heaters throughout much of the year. However, both of these can bring serious health risks, as well as environmental pollution. That's why Premier Firewood Company only utilizes high quality kiln dried firewood, a product which is vastly cleaner and more efficient.



Kiln dried firewood provides a wide range of benefits, each of which makes it the superior choice to seasoned wood and other varieties of commonly used wood for fireplaces.



Right at the top of the list is that it is more energy efficient, giving off 35% more heat than seasoned wood. That means that much less wood needs to be used, and less pollution and smoke are given off in return.



Kiln dried firewood also gives off less creosote, the dirty, polluting black soot which is generated from burning woods. With reduced levels of creosote, there's a greatly reduced health risk, far less pollution given off, and also less need from chimney maintenance.



Premier Firewood's high quality kiln dried firewood for sale is also entirely clean, meaning that there are no insects, bugs or mold. When mold and other contaminants are burnt and become airborne, they can also be inhaled, so this is another health risk which is entirely removed.



Of course, kiln dried firewood from the Premier Firewood Company is also guaranteed to burn. This offers easy lighting without using lots of wasteful extra accessories and products, and lower moisture content, which means a more natural, complete burn, as opposed to a dull, smoky fire.



For all of these reasons and more, kiln dried firewood is the superior choice to seasoned wood. Not only does it provide an enhanced experience and level of enjoyment with a home fireplace, but it also burns cleaner and more efficiently, and is safer for the family and the environment.



For more information about the Premier Firewood Company and their kiln dried firewood for sale in New York and Connecticut, visit PremierFirewoodCompany.com, or call 204.866.4252 to speak with a representative directly for pricing information and delivery options.



About Premier Firewood Company

Premier Firewood Company, formerly known as Oakdale Supplies, is a leading supplier of high quality, kiln dried firewood for sale. Now serving New York City, Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Nassau County, Premier Firewood also proudly serves Westchester County, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The company makes home firewood delivery while also working with commercial customers and offering cooking woods. For more information on their premium firewood products and delivery options, visit them online at PremierFirewoodCompany.com, or call them directly at 203.866.4252.