"Using Personal Care Market Trends to Add Value in Food and Drinks" Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- The personal care industry was worth over $460bn in 2010. But perhaps of greater interest to food and drinks manufacturers is the industry's ability to increase its value on an ongoing basis. This report examines crossover trends in ingredients, packaging and professional design to outline opportunities for food and drinks products to command a premium positioning.
Scope of this Report
- Be aware of the personal care trends that are most relevant for the food and drink sector and understand how these can add value and increase margins.
- Understand how rare and functional ingredients are used within new personal care products and gain insight into future opportunity areas.
- Gain insight into packaging developments within the personal care sector and which elements of quality design can be applied to food products.
- Understand how collaborations with artistic talents can be used to add value to food and drink products.
- Identify future product crossovers between the food and drink and personal care sectors.
Report Highlights
In a recent evaluation of new product claims/tags, 'upscale' was the most commonly occurring for new personal care products, whereas it is was the 13th most common for new food and drink products. The personal care industry is consistently employing methods to justify a premium positioning for its products.
The higher growth rate in the market value of the functional food market compared demonstrates the potential of creating products that offer extra benefits to consumers. Those botanical ingredients (fruits and plants) that are 'rare' and have proven functionality through supporting clinical data are of special interest to the food and drink sector
The use of master developers in the personal care sector is more pervasive then the food industry. However, although there also appear to be more tie-ins and joint collaborations with designers and artists in the personal care sector, there is room for increased use of other artistic professionals within food and drink design and promotion.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key trends within the personal care market that offer opportunities to the food and drink sector?
- Which rare ingredients, used in what type of applications, are likely to provide opportunities for the food and drink sector and why?
- What elements of quality and sensual packaging are prevalent in personal care and what do these look like when translated to food and drink?
- How can art and food can be combined to create interesting products and promotions?
- What are the future product crossovers between the personal care and food and drinks industries?
