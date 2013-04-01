Using Scripture to Express That Ending Human Trafficking Is the Right Thing to Do

Clarksburg, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Stephen Cummings uses an interesting and morally stimulating formula with his novel on human trafficking, Lost Sheep. Bringing the horror of human trafficking to the forefront of readers’ consciousness, Cummings utilizes both the terrifying facts of this awful crime and the uplifting power of scripture to help inspire readers to put an end to human trafficking.



Lost Sheep is set in a small, quiet West-Virginian town, home of many families and University students: a place where nothing bad could happen – until it does. The citizens of this town are unaware that human traffickers have taken up residence in their cozy town, and are hiding in plain sight.



Relaying a sense of urgency through his hour-by-hour, day-by-day format and setting the book slightly in the future, Cummings also uses subtle points of scripture, effectively passing along the message that, as good Christians, it is up to readers to help stop these crimes from happening, not just in America, but all over the world.



Cummings, himself an advocate for human rights who is available to any media outlet interested in raising awareness, supports such organizations as “End Human Trafficking Now” and http://www.Traffic911.com. He encourages readers to step up to the plate, educate themselves about the reality of human trafficking, and use the power that God gave them to help those who have become victims of this horrible global trend. And, after reading Lost Sheep, it is certain that they will.



About Stephen Cummings

A fifty-nine-year-old bachelor, Stephen Cummings lives in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in Geography, and enjoys walking, biking, and meteorology. He hopes that Lost Sheep will help Americans to be aware of human trafficking on their own soil, and so be inspired to bring an end to it. He supports organizations such as “End Human Trafficking Now” and http://www.Traffic911.com, and encourages his readers to get involved in these organizations to help raise awareness and make a difference.



For media inquiries or to request a review copy, please contact: Stephen Cummings