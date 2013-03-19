USKBF Offers Cash Advance Loans to Residents of U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- USKBF, a company dedicated in providing cash advance loans, is now offering their service to residents of 4 different countries. With increasing number of payday loan providers, USKBF has set themselves apart by expanding their service to several countries which is a rarity especially in the personal finance industry. The company informed that they have tie-ups with leading financial institutions in many countries which has enabled them to offer cash advance loans to residents living in U.S, Canada, U.K. and Australia.



The media spokesperson of USKBF quoted on the expansion of their service provision, “The success of a payday loan or cash advance loan provider depends majorly on the number and quality of lenders it has. A substantial amount of lenders can enable payday loan companies to offer loans at a lower interest rate and at a much quicker pace, which is what most prospects look for. At USKBF we have started to offer cash advance loans in U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia because our database comprises of lenders from many different countries. We also follow the ideals of payday loans i.e. lenient background checks and irrelevancy of credit scores. We understand that cash advance loans were introduced to help individuals in emergency situations and performing extensive financial background verifications only cause hindrance in the processing time and does not serve the initial purpose of payday loans.”



USKBF has a simple cash advance loan application on their website which they ensure is 100% secured. This application requires the prospect to enter a few personal and banking details after which the company contacts the individual for confirmation. The company informed that the process usually takes couple of hours and that the amount is transferred directly to the borrower’s bank account.



One of the representatives of USKBF, Kary Scheuer frequently provides updates in the payday loan industry through Kary’s Google+ posts. A recent post on interest rates charged by payday loan providers was shared by her through Google+. Certain posts like how people are using payday loans offers insight to when a loan should be borrowed and for what purposes.



About USKBF

USKBF is one of the leading companies in providing cash advance loans to residents of USA, UK, Canada and Australia. Through their online platform, http://uskbf.org/, interested prospects can apply online for availing payday loans. The company is known for its exceptional customer support and for its quick processing time.



For more information about Cash Advance Loans, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of uskbf.org, please email to kary@uskbf.org.