USMC Discusses the Importance of Hired and Non-Owned Auto Insurance for Remote Workers

As many companies continue to allow employees to work from home, it's becoming increasingly common for workers to use their own vehicles for work-related errands, such as delivering products, meeting with clients, or attending meetings. USMC, a Managing General Agent, reminds both employees and employers that hired and non-owned auto insurance can provide important coverage for remote workers who rent vehicles on behalf of their company or use their personal vehicles for business purposes.



If a remote worker gets into an accident while using their personal vehicle for work-related purposes, their auto insurance policy may not cover the damages. This is because personal auto insurance policies typically exclude coverage for accidents that occur while the vehicle is being used for business purposes. Without non-owned auto insurance, the company that the remote worker is working for may be liable for damages resulting from the accident. This can lead to costly lawsuits and damages that can severely impact the financial stability of a business.



Non-owned auto insurance provides coverage for accidents involving personal vehicles used for work purposes, protecting both the employee and the employer from financial losses. This insurance is applied after the employee's personal auto insurance limit is reached. It's also important to know that these policies do not cover the driver themselves (since they may be personally liable for third-party injuries and property damage).



While hired and non-owned auto insurance can mitigate these risks and provide peace of mind for both parties, it's also crucial for employers to have clear policies and guidelines in place regarding the use of personal vehicles for work purposes. This includes ensuring that employees have valid driver's licenses, maintaining proper documentation of insurance coverage, and providing training on safe driving practices.



To speak to a USMC agent, get answers to other questions about hired and non-owned auto insurance, or begin setting up a policy, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.



About USMC Insurance

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.