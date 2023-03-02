USMC Explores Factors That Affect Hired Auto Insurance Costs

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- Hired auto insurance is an excellent investment for any company that rents or leases vehicles for commercial use, but it doesn't cost the same amount for each person. USMC Insurance, a Managing General Agent specializing in hired auto coverage, illuminates a few of the factors that affect the cost of hired auto coverage.



The type, age, size, and condition of the vehicle being insured are some of the first factors an insurance provider will consider. For instance, semi-trucks being leased for company purposes will have different coverage rates than company rental cars because semi-trucks are larger and often require a more significant financial investment.



The region where the vehicle will be operating also comes into play. Different areas of the country have different rates, and no two states have identical auto insurance laws. With that in mind, business owners should be diligent about learning their state's specific rental car auto insurance requirements, as well as the laws in any state they are traveling through.



Additional options and coverage choices also affect the cost of hired auto coverage. If additional features or benefits are selected, business owners can expect to pay more for coverage than they would without these features and benefits. However, many of these additions are worth the peace of mind for business owners in case of an accident.



Finally, an employee's driving record, age, experience level, and gender can change the cost of hired auto insurance. Younger people are statistically proven to be more accident-prone, meaning it may cost more to purchase hired auto coverage for a 20-year-old employee than for a 50-year-old employee. Men are also more statistically likely to get into car accidents than women, so coverage rates for male and female employees may not be identical.



To learn more about hired and non-owned auto insurance policies or to get a quote for hired or non-owned auto coverage, contact USMC Insurance or visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.



About USMC Insurance:

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.