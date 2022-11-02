USMC Illustrates the Advantages of Non-Owner Auto Insurance for Independent Contractors

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- Regardless of the type of independent contractor position a person has, if they use their personal vehicle for work, they can greatly benefit from non-owner auto insurance, says USMC Insurance, a managing general agent serving businesses and individuals nationwide.



Non-owner auto insurance provides business liability coverage in case an employee driving the insured vehicle for business purposes is found negligent. It comes into play after said employee's personal insurance limit has been reached, making it a great choice for small businesses and startup companies.



In the 21st century, there are many ways to be an independent contractor. Some independent contractors are just that — literal contractors running their own home improvement businesses. Other types of independent contractors include photographers, mechanics, landscapers, private tutors, movers, freelance writers, and many more. Any one of these people might use their own vehicle for work, meaning people in all of these independent contractor positions can benefit from non-owner auto insurance coverage.



Since non-owner auto insurance is specifically created to limit a business's liability associated with negligence related to an accident, business owners can save a significant amount of money on legal fees and other possible damages that might occur as a result of said accident. Meanwhile, independent contractors can benefit from the peace of mind that the policy can bring. Overall, it's a smart way to protect both the independent contractors and the companies that they may be working for.



