USMC Insurance Details the Importance of Hired and Non-Owned Auto Insurance for Businesses

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Many businesses use vehicles they do not own in their day-to-day operations, including rental vehicles (hired) and vehicles owned by employees (non-owned). Utilization of these vehicles comes with automobile loss exposure many business owners do not realize puts their assets at risk. As a leading provider of hired and non-owned auto coverage, USMC Insurance understands how its programs offer protection against the standard risks.



Hired autos are vehicles a business leases, hires, or rents and used in the course of doing business. If a business were to rent a vehicle to use in the scope of their operations, hired auto insurance helps cover the costs if a lawsuit were to be filed against that business. Non-owned autos are vehicles owned by employees and used for company business. Common instances that result in non-owned auto claims include administrative employees using their personal vehicle to run business errands, or customer service employees given allowance for personal vehicle use, and being found negligent if involved in an accident.



In the event of an accident, a business could be found negligent for several reasons, including the fact the employee's insurance has lapsed, the employee carries the minimum limits required by state and the damages exceed it, their vehicle is not properly maintained, or their driving record is below standard. To protect your business with hired and non-owned auto coverage, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.



