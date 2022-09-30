USMC Insurance Explains How HNOA Coverage Saves Money for Small Businesses

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- USMC Insurance, a premium provider of hired and non-owned auto coverage for businesses, individuals, and organizations throughout the US, has seen firsthand how much HNOA coverage can help small businesses save money. Here are just a few of the many reasons small business owners should consider investing in HNOA coverage:



HNOA coverage increases safety. If the worst happens and an employee, customer, visitor, or bystander ends up being harmed due to an accident in a vehicle not owned by the small business owner, both the injured person(s) and the business owner are protected by HNOA coverage. This saves businesses a significant amount of time and money.



HNOA coverage reduces out-of-pocket expenses. Since HNOA coverage can pay for medical bills, car repairs, and other large expenses, it can save small business owners a fortune.



HNOA coverage can eliminate the need to buy fleet vehicles. If business owners do a lot of transportation of people or goods yet don't ever plan to purchase their own vehicle fleet (or simply don't have the money to do so), HNOA coverage can be a "stop-gap" that keeps employees and others safe from harm. Not having to spend money on purchasing vehicles significantly increases a business owner's available funds for other uses.



HNOA coverage eliminates employee insurance complications. Employees or other staff members will not need to use their own auto insurance while operating their personal vehicle for work if their employer has purchased HNOA coverage. This can help small business owners reduce bureaucratic complications, cut back on paperwork, and save money in the long run.



