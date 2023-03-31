USMC Insurance Explores the Significance of Non-Owned Auto Insurance in an Unexpected Accident Situation

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2023 -- Non-owned auto insurance can protect both individuals and businesses in the case of an accident, so it's a worthwhile investment for any company that utilizes vehicles they do not own.



According to USMC Insurance, a managing general agent (MGA), if an employee causes an accident resulting in injury or damage to a third party's property, non-owned auto insurance will cover the policyholder. This type of insurance covers any damage or injury that occurs to a third party when an employee is operating a vehicle that isn't owned by them or their company. Thus, investing in non-owned auto insurance can save businesses from significant financial losses in the long term, especially if auto accidents have happened in the past.



The amount of coverage provided depends on the specific type of policy purchased but typically covers costs up to a specific limit. It's important to note that non-owned auto insurance does not cover damage to the insured's own vehicle, as this would need to be covered separately under a different policy. Additionally, non-owned auto insurance does not apply if the employee is driving a personal vehicle that they own themselves, in which case their own auto insurance policy would come into play.



No matter how many employees work for the company, there is always the possibility of an auto accident. Thus, it is important for business owners to invest in protection from costs that can arise from medical bills, legal expenses, and other damages associated with this type of incident. To learn more about non-owned auto insurance, purchase a non-owned auto policy, or inquire about another product or service offered by USMC Insurance, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.



