USMC Insurance Explores What General Liability Insurance Covers

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Since a liability claim can devastate a business, commercial general liability insurance is among the most critical coverages one can buy. If a company does not have the money to cover a claim, it might have to shut its doors for good. USMC Insurance understands that a general liability insurance policy can help protect a business from forms of property and bodily injury liability.



Third-party bodily injury happens when someone sues a business because they were injured on their commercial property. An example would be if a delivery person trips on loose carpeting or a sloped staircase and breaks their arm. In this case, general liability insurance can help cover the costs of the lawsuit and contribute to the medical bills. Third-party property damage happens if an employee damages someone else's property. For example, if a business's equipment breaks a neighboring business' window, general liability insurance can help cover the costs.



General liability insurance can go beyond physical damage — it can include reputational harm, as well. For example, suppose a business representative says something about a competitor's product to the press. The competitor in question can claim that the statement was slander and proceed with legal action. In that case, general liability insurance can help cover legal costs. Another infringement called advertising injury happens when a business in a particular industry claims another advertisement or advertising campaign looks too similar and is hurting business. General liability can help the accused cover costs to resolve the claim.



