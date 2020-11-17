USMC Insurance Helps Brokers and Agents Understand General Liability Options

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- Commercial general liability insurance is a type of broad insurance coverage that protects business owners against liability claims, including damage to a client's property and bodily injury that occurs on a commercial site. As one of the most highly requested commercial coverages, insurance agents and brokers must have a wide breadth of knowledge and products available for business owners who need liability protections. USMC Insurance is proud to help agents and brokers offer the most effective general liability insurance options to their customers.



USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) committed to helping insurance agents and brokers understand commercial general liability insurance options their clients can use to protect their livelihoods. Their team provides traditional and specialized insurance options with underwriting authority on every program they offer. They specialize in creating niche insurance options that consider the liabilities and hazards that come with each industry. For example, they offer specialized general liability insurance policies for janitors, flooring installers, landscapers, and other professions; each one tailored to the industry's unique risks. This ensures that clients working in lower-risk areas aren't overpaying for coverage, while those working in high-risk sectors have the full range of protection of their business needs. In addition to liability options, they also provide non-owned auto coverages.



USMC Insurance offers the most effective insurance options to agents and brokers. Those interested in learning more about currently available insurance options are encouraged to give the team a call today at 215-647-9600. Additionally, further information can be found at https://usmcinsurance.com/, where agents and brokers can view a complete list of coverages.



About USMC Insurance

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.