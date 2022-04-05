USMC Insurance Highlights the Liability Coverage for Bodily Injuries Provided by HNOA Insurance

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2022 -- Many small business owners use vehicles they do not own for their company operations. Whether renting, leasing, or borrowing cars, the business owner should get hired and non-owned auto (HNOA) insurance. In addition to providing coverage for property damage the owner or their employees may cause during an accident, this type of insurance also covers bodily injury sustained in the incident. Because not many small businesses know the importance of HNOA insurance and its offerings, USMC Insurance wants to share how essential the bodily injury coverage of this policy is.



Car accidents can happen at any moment during business operations. A business owner could miss a stop sign on the way to a business meeting and T-bone a vehicle coming from the other direction. An employee may look down at their phone for a split second while driving around town making deliveries and then rear-end someone in front of them. In just a few seconds, the small business owner could be liable for bodily injuries given to the driver or passenger in the other vehicle.



Without HNOA insurance, the small business could lose all its money trying to pay for the damages the accident victim is suing for. If they had an HNOA policy and the accident occurred while driving a borrowed, rented, or leased vehicle, the policy would cover any lawsuit fees resulting from the other driver claiming bodily injuries.



The business insurance company based in Pennsylvania always ensures their policyholders understand that HNOA does not cover employee injuries sustained during a car accident involving a rented, borrowed, or leased vehicle for business purposes. Small business owners would need workers' compensation insurance for employees to receive medical coverage for their injuries. HNOA only covers bodily injuries the other driver or passenger sustains.



It only takes one car accident resulting in bodily injuries to sink a small business when it does not have the proper coverage. USMC Insurance stresses the importance of companies protecting themselves from costly incidents with hired and non-owned auto coverage. Business owners can get HNOA coverage today by visiting https://usmcinsurance.com/.



About USMC Insurance

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.