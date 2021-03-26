USMC Insurance Offers Personalized Insurance Policies to Limit Damage from Negligence

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Insurance agents working with business owners whose employees frequently need to be on the road for their job know that their clients are often worried about what will happen to their company in the event of an accident. If an employee is involved in an accident with another vehicle when driving a client in a rental car, will they be responsible for repairing both vehicles? What happens if an employee is involved in an accident in their personal vehicle when driving for a work-related venture? Hired and non-owner auto insurance policies underwritten by USMC Insurance can give business owners the peace of mind that they need to send their employees out for a day on the job.



Non-owner auto insurance policies help protect business owners from accidents that occur when an employee uses a vehicle that the business doesn't own to complete work-related tasks. This type of insurance should be considered essential for any business owner that regularly employs the use of rental cars or that requires employees to use their personal vehicles in the course of work-related responsibilities.



Now is the ideal time for insurance agents to reassess the needs of their clients—and to consider if any business owners covered under their policies could use additional protection against employee neglect. Anyone interested in learning more about the personalized non-owner auto insurance policies underwritten by USMC Insurance should give their team a call today at 215-647-9600. To read more about currently available policy and coverage types, insurance agents are encouraged to pay USMC Insurance a visit online at https://usmcinsurance.com/.



About USMC Insurance

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.