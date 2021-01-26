USMC Insurance Provides Underwriting Services for Trucking Companies

Tylersport, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- USMC understands that the needs of every company are unique — and even within the same industry, coverage needs and limits might vary depending on how each company is structured. As a managing general agent, USMC is proud to offer a host of individualized truck liability insurance options to insurance agents searching for personalized solutions for their clients.



Truck liability insurance is a type of commercial auto insurance policy that provides important liability insurance in the event that a driver accidentally injures someone or destroys property while fulfilling their work. USMC provides insurance agents with plenty of options that they can use to help their clients protect employees and subcontractors when on the road. They offer specialized policies custom fitted to the unique needs of each business owner. For example, USMC offers unique solutions for companies that hire black car limousine services, non-emergency medical vehicles, subcontracted trucking and hauling vehicles and many more. Their family-owned business spans generations and focuses on providing insurance professionals with the friendly, convenient services business owners need.



As the new year arrives, insurance agents are encouraged to review the individual needs of each of their clients — and to give the team at USMC a call today if they need a unique solution for one of their clients. Anyone interested in learning more about truck liability insurance or other general liability insurance options is encouraged to give USMC's team a call at 215-647-9600. Their company can also be found online at https://usmcinsurance.com/, where agents can read more about the types of coverage and policies currently available.



About USMC Insurance

Founded in 2012, USMC Insurance is a managing general agent (MGA) providing both specialized and traditional property and casualty insurance. This family-owned company draws on over 100 years of combined experience to offer business insurance programs to brokers and agents across the nation, with a special interest in underserved niche markets. To find out more, visit https://usmcinsurance.com/.