USMLE Review Program Announces Next USMLE Step 1 Course - January 13 to February 1, 2014

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- USMLE has announced its next K.O. course will take place January 13 to February 1, 2014. The program is a successful review course to help physicians and medical students prepare to pass the United States Medical Licensing Exams, providing materials so students can learn the essentials for passing and getting a high score. In fact, the K.O. Program has a very high pass rate for USMLE Step I.



In addition, class sizes are restricted to about 10 students. This allows instructors to customize the program for every individual. Similar exams are administered every two or three days. Follow up discussions offer detailed explanations of the answer choices. It’s also possible to discuss the answers with each student to help them understand at their own level.



Following each three week program, students are provided with guidance up until they take the exam. The passionate teaching, small class sizes, and effective course notes have all added up to a high success rate. Also, students can master materials in a short amount of time it takes others years to learn.



While the next course begins January 13, future dates are already lined up. The USMLE K.O. course is also being held February 10 - March 1, 2014; March 10-29; April 7-26; and May 19 - June 7, 2014. Participants can sign up online through PayPal or with a credit card, or call 267-265-2809.



For more information on the programs, go to the USMLE K.O. website at www.usmleko.com.



About USMLE K.O.

The USLMLE K.O. program is a review course for the United States Medical Licensing Exams with a very high success rate. It focuses on essential information and provides a detailed review of test questions in small class sizes. Offered during a three week period, the course entails customized instruction and, while currently offered in Atlanta, GA, has been held in many locations.



Media Contact

Nilam Shah

USMLE KNOCK-OUT

5010 Old National Highway,

Atlanta, GA 30349

Tel: (267) 265-2809

Email: contact@usmleko.com

Website: http://www.usmleko.com