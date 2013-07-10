Usoris Systems Announced the Release of Remote Utilities 5.5

Victoria, Seychelles -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Today Usoris Systems announced the release of Version 5.5 of Remote Utilities – their award-winning remote control software for accessing computers on a LAN and providing remote support over the Internet.



Usoris Systems released Version 5.5 of Remote Utilities remote control software. One of the major improvements available in the new version is the ability of the program to re-connect automatically after brief network interruptions. Another important update is the addition of a window that resides in the bottom right corner on the remote computer screen notifying the remote customer of the currently active sessions. The window is optional and can be disabled in the Host settings.



There were also some interface tweaks in the new version. First, there is a new Full Screen view mode. When this mode is on, the window frame is removed but no stretching occurs. Thus, you can view the remote image in full screen mode without stretching or shrinking. If the remote and local screen resolutions are not the same, either scrollbars or an empty black field appears around the screen image on the local PC. Second, the Capture Sound option is now available in the connection properties so you can permanently enable it for the selected remote connection. Finally, the License Key Storage in the Viewer now shows the number of unused licenses available for each product key.



According to Marat Magomedov, the CEO of Usoris Systems, “This new version is yet another achievement on our way to provide the best remote control software on the market. We are continuously working to add new features and we are proud of all the positive feedback and also of the rapport we have established with the growing Remote Utilities community.”



The new version includes many performance improvements. For example, it was specially optimized for use on Windows 8. The cascade connection using the “connect through Host” feature has also been improved – now you don’t need to manually connect to the intermediate Hosts in a cascade.



Other fixes and improvements available in Remote Utilities 5.5 can viewed on the Version History page on the program’s official website. We encourage you to visit the website and download the latest version. The program is free for personal use.



About Usoris Systems

Usoris Systems was founded in 2009. The company specializes in developing remote access software for system administrators and helpdesk companies. Its flagship product, Remote Utilities , is a lightning-fast remote control program for secure access to remote workstations and servers.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.remoteutilities.com/