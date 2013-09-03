Usoris Systems Announces the Release of Version 5.5.3 of Remote Utilities Remote Control Software

Victoria, Seychelles -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Usoris Systems has today announced the availability of Remote Utilities version 5.5.3. The newest version offers important fixes and updates aimed at improving the program’s scalability and configurability.



One of the most important updates in the new version is the improved “Connect through Host” mode which allows an administrator to connect to a remote computer through several computers in a chain. Other updates include significantly optimized XLM parsing of the address book, updated Viewer interface and minor fixes that made the program even better for day-to-day operation.



Remote Utilities has been designed to be scalable for any needs, such as home and business use as well as education. With this remote control software home users can access their remote computers from virtually any location in the world. Business users can deploy the program in a local network (LAN) to administer PCs or provide remote support to their customers over the Internet using broad customization capabilities of Remote Utilities.



To learn how you can benefit from using this remote control software visit the company at www.remoteutilities.com



About Usoris Systems

Usoris Systems, founded in 2009, is a small group of professional software developers committed to creating the best possible software application for remote access. We are able to compete successfully with industry giants, despite their large investments in PR and marketing.