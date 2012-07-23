Usure.hk Launches New Travel Insurance Web Portal for Instant Online Quotes

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- When planning a trip overseas, booking the accommodation and plane flights is one of the first things that people do. But there’s another very important step that must not be forgotten – travel insurance.



Travel insurance provides people with financial support should they become ill or injured while away. It also allows you to claim compensation should the trip be cancelled or delayed for any reason.



One company that’s been helping Hong Kong travellers get a good deal on travel insurance is Usure.hk. Usure provides instant, online quotes for not only discounted travel insurance, but household and domestic helper insurance as well.



Users can get an instant quote through the easy to use website or by a quick phone call to one of their professional consultants. Within minutes they’ll be provided with various coverage options and the insurance premiums.



Their clients are seeing typical savings of up to 60% on the cost of their Travel insurance. This is thanks to not only Usure’s strong connections with many large insurers, but also the assistance of their expert insurance brokers.



It’s important to remember, that the most expensive insurance policy available, isn’t always the best one. By shopping around and using services like Usure, travelers can save money on travel insurance and spend more money on their holiday. Usure also provides discounts for bulk orders of eight or more policies, these are often used by schools, businesses or groups.



“Usure.hk provides discounted travel, household and domestic helper insurance policy quotes online for people in Hong Kong. Although we have only been online since 2011, we have been in the insurance industry for over 20 years and are one of the first companies to provide instant quotations for discount online insurance in Hong Kong”, said a spokesperson for Usure.



About Usure

Usure provide a high quality, simple to use online insurance quotation service for people living in Hong Kong, enabling clients to receive reduced rates on their insurance. They can provide instant online quotes for travel insurance, household insurance and domestic helper insurance. For more information please visit: http://www.usure.hk