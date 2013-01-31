Utah's Kitchen Cabinets Now Offering Free in Home Estimates on Custom Cabinets

Saratoga Springs, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- UtahsKitchenCabinets.com a Utah based custom cabinet manufacturer is offering Utah and Salt Lake County customers free in home estimates for all new construction and remodels.



"We have found that a kitchen is the focal point of almost any home and with something that important we want our customers to be in love with every aspect of their kitchen. So In an effort to better serve our customers we are now offering free in home estimates" Said Clay founder and owner of Utah's Kitchen Cabinets.



In an effort to be be a support and a help in the community each in home estimate will also be educational. Customers will be presented with an example of each of the different cabinet types and finishes available. This will be done so the home owner knows the pros and cons of each type of the different types of kitchen cabinets as well what to look for in a quality cabinet.



Customers will be able to see actual examples of each wood type offered as well as the different finishes. This will allow homeowners to see actual samples of what would go in their home instead of only seeing it online or in a magazine.



Eric the marketing manager of Utah's Kitchen Cabinets was quoted as saying, "Not everyone can be a cabinet expert so it is out goal to help educate our customers so they can make the best decision possible when it comes to their kitchen cabinets. Even if the customer decides not to use our services they will still be able to use the knowledge we left with them to get the best cabinet possible for their home."



About Utah's Kitchen Cabinets

Utah's Kitchen Cabinets was founded in 2005 in Star Wyoming and has since expanded to include Northern and central utah. Utah's Kitchen Cabinets invites all homeowners who want would like a level of service that goes above and beyond in, design, and professional care to come in and visit. Also, Recent photos and cabinets examples can be found at their website at http://www.utahskitchencabinets.com/



Contact

Clay McNeal CEO

Utah's Kitchen Cabinets

1071 North Coyote Run

Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

(801) 400-5677

http://www.utahskitchencabinets.com/