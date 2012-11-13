UTI and Cystitis Can Both Be Helped with a Superior Solution Than Cranberry Juice

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- An innovative, cranberry-free natural product has been found to help people eliminate their urinary tract infections, all without the use of drugs. E-Drops, which is a better solution than cranberry, was invented by Dr. Enes Hasanagic, who was a leading expert in herbal medicine and nutraceuticals.



For years, people who were suffering from urinary tract infections or cystitis were advised to drink cranberry juice.



A recently-released study, which is currently being reported by many major news outlets including the BBC and ABC News, confirms that cranberry juice provides no meaningful protection against these often-painful and extremely uncomfortable health conditions.



As an article on the BBC website noted, the University of Stirling reviewed 24 studies of cranberry juice and its alleged effect on alleviating cystitis, which is inflammation of the bladder that is typically caused by a UTI. The new analysis of the studies, which involved almost 4,500 subjects, found that cranberry juice provided “no meaningful protection” against cystitis.



Although it was originally believed that compounds in cranberry may prevent bacteria from sticking to the cells that are lining the walls of the urinary tract, the new research, which was published in the Cochrane Library, disputes this.



This new finding has left many women wondering if there is another type of natural remedy that they can take when they are afflicted with a UTI and/or cystitis.



According to Vedran Hasanagic, MD, A.M., and one of the founders of Nano Essentials, the company that developed E-Drops, the product contains a variety of plant extracts including juniper, lavender, eucalyptus and pine needle that contain antibacterial and antiseptic properties. These extracts work together, he explained, to form a thin, protective layer on the walls of the urinary tract, which in turn can help prevent bacterial growth. Besides forming layer on the urinary tract, herbal extracts also have antibacterial properties and actively eliminate bacteria.



“For many women, Urinary Tract Infections and Cystitis are recurring problems,” an article on the Nano Essentials website said adding that these health issues are commonly caused by a bacterial infection, most often E. coli bacteria.



“Many have found that antibiotics and other treatments don’t deliver the results they seek. E-Drops offers a natural alternative that works effectively and successfully to control and rid your body of infection.”



About E-Drops

The E-Drops natural remedy is a proven nutraceutical product developed by Nano Essentials, a division of Eastgate Pharmaceuticals. This innovative and natural herbal product from herbal extracts was invented by Dr. Enes Hasanagic and may help combat urinary infections and cystitis. E-Drops are now approved by both Health Canada and the European Union’s agency for health regulation. Sold in Europe since 1989, E-drops are natural, have no side effects, and have been found to be more helpful in bladder and urinary tract infection than cranberry juice. For more information, please visit http://theurinarytractinfections.com