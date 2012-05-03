"Utica Shale, 2012 - Oil and Gas Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Utica Shale, 2012 - Oil and Gas Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Utica Shale, 2012 - Oil and Gas Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into the Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020. The report provides the overview of exploration and evaluation activities in the Utica shale play. The report also provides details of the existing and emerging Utica shale areas and major companies exploring the play. The report also emphasizes on the essential parameters for Utica shale exploration and production, and also gives an overview of various strategic developments for improving the infrastructure in the play. According to the report, the Utica shale offers a fine scope and development for growth in the US and Canada
Scope
The report analyzes the Utica shale gas exploration and production activities in North America. The scope of the report includes -
- The report provides an overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Utica shale play.
- It discusses the drivers of the shale oil and gas exploration in the Utica.
- The report provides the competitive landscape of the shale gas exploration in the Utica detailing major companies operating in the region.
- It provides current exploration and production statistics of the Ohio, US and Quebec, Canada Utica play. It also provides forecast for Utica shale production from 2012-2020.
- It also highlights the coverage and overview of operations in the Utica shale.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Utica shale during 2008-2011
- Details of major infrastructure developments planned in the shale.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Utica shale exploration in North America.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in Utica shale exploration in the US and Canada
- Plan strategies based on expected developments in shale exploration activities in the US and Canada.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the Utica shale.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potential game-changing market
