Utilising Artificial Intelligence to Safeguard Privacy

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- New data protection technologies like responsible artificial intelligence can help innovative businesses compete in a highly competitive digital market. The numerous restrictions that have been implemented emphasise the necessity for businesses to protect the privacy of anybody whose personally identifiable information (PII) is stored in their systems. New data security approaches enable businesses to reap profits from sensitive data while also fostering trust by guaranteeing that customers' and employee's privacy is always protected. Organisations across the board must protect privacy consistently and competently regardless of where information sits or how data is accessed. This enables businesses to leverage sensitive data to power sophisticated analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence projects, despite the shift to the cloud.



When it comes to securing business-critical talent, Glocomms is one of the most prestigious recruiting companies in Europe. Founded in 2013, the firm is part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, which identifies them as the chosen recruiting partner for hundreds of globally renowned companies. The organisation is made up of a team of over 750 consultants, all of which are experts in their fields. The multi-national nature of the firm means that the consultants at Glocomms are able to use their global scope to their advantage when making recruiting decisions, which garners optimal results for both clients and candidates. The Berlin-based team uses their local market knowledge and expertise to advise on career prospects across Germany, from Hamburg to Frankfurt, Munich, and Cologne. The principal goal of the firm is to provide businesses and organisations with peace of mind, allowing them to relax, knowing that their recruiting requirements are in expert hands. Glocomms pledge to its staff, clients, and candidates is exemplified in their commitment to the ongoing training and development of their teams, ensuring that innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies are used to support each and every decision, yielding the best possible results.



Across Germany there is a high demand for ambitious professionals in the IT and Technology industry, seeking a long and rewarding career. As a leading tech firm, Glocomms presents individualised recruitment solutions for a plethora of sectors, these include, commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions currently available include: Change Quality Manager, Key Account Manager, Sales Director, Lead Pre-Sales Engineer, DACH Director, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Global Client Director, Datacentre Engineer (ACI), Regional Sales Manager (DACH), Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consultant. These openings are just a selection of some of the exciting opportunities now available through Glocomms. To cement your next career step or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation – get in touch with a member of the Glocomms team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.