Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market Is Going to Boom: SAP, IBM, Oracle

Major Players in This Report Include,

Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), CIS Infinity (Canada), Cayenta Canada Inc. (Canada), Agility CIS (New Zealand), Gentrack (New Zealand), Datalogic (Italy) and Fluentgrid (India)



Brief Overview of Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software:

The customer information system (CIS) is a key factor of the meter-to-cash (M2C) value chain for electric utilities and other industries that offer metered delivery of commodities such as water and natural gas. The stick binds the consumption and metering process to payments, collections, and other downstream processes that affect a company's top line. Utility customer information systems are software packages that address meter to cash flow process and customer service. The meter cash flow includes processes such as order processing account maintenance, billing, accounts receivable, credit collection, statement preparation, product/ service management, and payment.



Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Solutions



Market Drivers

- Upsurging Demand from Water Management Sector

- Growing Adoption of Utilities (CIS) software among the Electricity Organizations



Opportunities

- High Growth Opportunity from the Asia Pacific Region



Restraints

- Security Threats Hampers the Growth of the Market



Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs)



Regions Covered in the Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



