Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - New Market Report

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Utilities - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Utilities industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
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Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $1,900.0 billion in 2011 to the global utilities industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2007 and 2011. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $2,271.7 billion in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.6% over the 2011-16 period.
Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the utilities industry. It accounted for a share of 37% in 2011.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the utilities industry, with market revenues of $703.4 billion in 2011.
The US is expected to lead the utilities industry in the G8 nations with a value of $788.6 billion in 2016.
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