New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Utilities in G8 industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the utilities market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the utilities market in G8
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities market players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 utilities market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $1,844.1 billion in 2012 to the global nuclear energy industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $2,160.6 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 3.2% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the nuclear energy industry, with market revenues of $688.5 billion in 2012. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $412.6 and $156.8 billion, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the nuclear energy industry in the G8 nations with a value of $828.5 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Canada with expected values of $483.2 and $167.5 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the G8 utilities market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 utilities market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 utilities market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up G8 utilities market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Renewable Energy - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Utilities: NAFTA Industry Guide
- Utilities: Global Industry Almanach
- Utilities: Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Global Gas Utilities
- Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market by Compensation (Shunt, Series, Combined), Component (Thyristors, Capacitor Banks, Reactors), Application, Industry Vertical (Electric Utilities, Steel, Mining), Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Water Utilities
- Car Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Defense Spending - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide