Utility Fleet Sales Announces a Partnership with Mesa Hotline School

Bryan, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Utility Fleet Sales proudly announces they will be providing the Mesa Hotline School with two Terex vehicles. One is the Hi-Ranger SCM55 Bucket Truck and the other will be a Commander 4047 Digger Derrick. Utility Fleet Sales recognizes the school is a great cause and therefore is glad to contribute. For more information on the school, its purpose, and why Utility Fleet Sales feels it is of such importance, visit http://www.mesahotlineschool.com/index.html.



"Utility Fleet Sales loves to help those in the community and this is just one way to do so. The school trains both non-profit and privately-owned utility companies and the trucks ensure those being trained have the latest in equipment. Without the proper training and equipment, the companies cannot serve consumers quickly and efficiently so the trucks are of great importance to ensure the smooth operation of various utilities," the sales department at Utility Fleet Sales explains.



The Commander 4047 Digger Derrick offers a sheave height of 47 feet and a lift capacity of 23,350 pounds. A turret winch mount and rear boom mount are additional features on this model and one finds this machine has a variety of options. A riding seat, continuous rotation, block heater, and air conditioning are just a few of the options found on these machines.



"The Digger Derrick functions to dig holes before lifting and setting utility poles. In addition, the machine may be used to lift various other materials, and one can choose from a variety of sheave heights and winch capacities with these machines. Terex first built the hydraulic digger derrick and continues to work to improve the efficiency of the machines," the sales department continues.



The Hi-Ranger SCM55 Bucket Truck benefits companies also as it offers a working height of 60 feet and a side reach of 46.1 feet. The lower boom cylinder design assists those in need of a machine with a low travel height and Terex included the patented Tri-Link elbow design to make maintaining the equipment easier.



"The Terex Hi-Ranger Aerial Devices remain an industry favorite, due in large part to their long history, one of innovative design and quality products. When the time comes to obtain one or more overcenter aerial devices, turn to Terex for help. Utility Fleet Sales recognizes the quality of these bucket trucks for sale and all products offered through the company and works to provide clients with what they want and need at all times. Brands offered include Altec, ETI, Manitex, and Terex, and all are ready for immediate delivery," the sales department proclaims.



About Utility Fleet Sales

Utility Fleet Sales continues as one of the largest providers of utility equipment in the United States. The company delivers trucks and equipment of every type, including new, used, remanufactured, and rental. Utility Fleet Sales carries a wide selection of utility vehicles from manufacturers such as Altec, ETI, Manitex, and Terex. All are ready for immediate delivery, and clients may reach the company toll free at 1-866-411-5285.