Utility Fleet Sales Launches Manager's Specials in Light of Increased Class 5 Demand

Bryan, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Industry statistics reveal Class 5 truck sales have shown a steady increase over the last 4 years, bringing last year's total to approximately 150,000. This uptick spans the full range of top heavy duty equipment manufacturers with Ford, Chrysler, Isuzu and International dominating this sector of the market. In light of the heightened demand for these trucks, a representative of Utility Fleet Sales has launched a series of monthly manager's specials on specific trucks in their lineup.



The representative confirmed, "Having become one of the most highly trusted equipment solution providers in the country, we offer a wide range of new, used and certified pre-owned utility trucks to meet the needs of our customers. At this time, we are proud to announce the manager's special for this month is $5,000 cash back on select digger derricks, bucket trucks and other items in our inventory."



In addition to the previously mentioned manufacturers, Utility Fleet Sales also carries ETI, Prinoth, Manitex, Terex and Altec, among many others. Aside from their scope of purchasing and rental plans, the company also offers a number of other services. Their maintenance department provides upkeep and repairs on the trucks and machinery they supply with a staff of ASE and Hydraulic Fluid Power certified mechanics at their clients' disposal. These technicians operate from 55 bays at the company's 3 Texas facilities.



Transport of their equipment is provided anywhere in the country to ensure their customers have the equipment they need regardless of where their job may be. Due to the stringent but varying legalities in each state regarding logistics, Utility Fleet Sales guarantees all drivers are in complete compliance to ensure clients' jobs are not delayed by being forced to wait for their equipment to arrive. This service is provided for free as a courtesy to their clients.



Concluded the spokesperson, "With our financing plans, the $5,000 cash back offer helps customers save even more than through our already low pricing. Our rental options allow customers the benefit of not having to purchase equipment they may only need occasionally. We realize the economy has yet to fully recover from the recession of a few years ago, but this does not mean companies in a number of sectors need reliable equipment any less than before, so our goal is to make our inventory as affordable as possible for them."



About Utility Fleet Sales

As the largest and most prominent bucket truck dealer in the United States, Utility Fleet Sales provides the highest quality heavy duty equipment and the most versatile rental and purchasing options in the industry. Their staff also takes great pride in their unrivaled maintenance and customer care services.