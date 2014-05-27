Utility Fleet Sales Unveils Powerful New Inventory Search Tool

Bryan, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Equipment supplier Utility Fleet Sales announced the revamping of its web-based inventory browsing system. The company, one of the national leaders in the sales of new and used bucket trucks and other equipment, has recently completed a project designed to allow its prospective and existing customers to better sort through its extensive offerings on their own. The newly released tools, accessible at the company's home page, allow visitors to browse its extensive inventory through the application of a wide variety of powerful filters.



"We're at the top of our game here at Utility Fleet Sales," company founder and president George McMahon said, "but that just inspires us to work even harder to deliver an ever-improving experience to our customers." Founded in 2004 after McMahon took out a $10,000 personal loan, Utility Fleet Sales was an early pioneer in refurbishing and reselling off-lease bucket trucks and similar utility equipment. McMahon's purchase and sale of a single truck with that initial seed money set the company on a path of success that has continued uninterrupted since, and today it is among the largest of its type in the country, with tens of millions of dollars in sales every year.



Before the turn of the millennium, it was usual for utility companies and others who relied on bucket trucks and related equipment to keep them in service for up to fifteen years, after which they were typically no longer fit for duty. Thereafter, shorter lease terms offered by a few manufacturers begat something of a revolution in the industry and created a new supply of off-lease equipment, as well. Today, utilities and other companies have many more options when it comes to creating and maintaining their fleets of bucket trucks and other pieces of equipment, and Utility Fleet Sales is one of the leading sources for a wide variety of new, refurbished, and used vehicles.



"Despite still being independently owned, we maintain one of the largest inventories of bucket trucks and other equipment anywhere," McMahon continued, "and our newly improved search tools make it easier than ever to find the perfect vehicle." The user-friendly search facility allows customers to easily narrow the company's inventory to vehicles which suit their particular needs. Making use of simple, graphical controls, for example, a customer who needs a refurbished bucket truck with a working height between 45 and 60 feet and an automatic transmission can easily see what is available. Visitors can also make use of free-form search fields and may easily contact the company's sales force if further assistance is needed. This industry-leading tool is a result of the company's continuing drive to stay at the forefront of all aspects of its business.



About Utility Fleet Sales

Founded in 2004 with an initial inventory of a single truck, Utility Fleet Sales quickly grew into one of the nation's largest suppliers of new and refurbished bucket trucks, a position it continues to hold while maintaining an A rating with the BBB. Today, it is the sole supplier of ETI factory-certified refurbished trucks, an official Terex rental partner and the only dealer in the industry with its own equipment transportation fleet.