Trailer Superstore Now Offering Full Range of High Quality, Multi-Purpose CargoPro Trailers for Sale

Mechanicsburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The Trailer Superstore has teamed up with CargoPro Trailers, and now offers a huge collection of ATV and utility trailers for sale from this well known, high quality and respected brand. CargoPro Trailers are yet another addition to the ever-growing lineup at TrailerSuperstore.com, where perhaps the only thing better than the selection is the spectacular savings and hot deals available on many of the best new and used trailers they have available.



CargoPro produces a number of different ATV trailers, utility trailers and multi-purpose trailers which can serve nearly any purpose. Their ATV trailers are sold in 2-Place, 3-Place and 4-Place sizes, referencing how many ATVs can be easily transported, in addition to allowing extra space for gear and supplies.



Many of their ATV trailers offer integrated fold-down aluminum rails and loading ramps. These allow drive-on and drive-off loading and unloading, a great convenience, while also offering safety and security during transportation.



When the ATVs go off, these durable, affordable and lightweight aluminum trailers will seamlessly double as all-purpose utility trailers. Therefore, on the weekend, they can haul the toys down to the mountains or the campsite, and during the week, they can haul equipment, gear and supplies back and forth to the job site.



CargoPro also does produce other lines of utility trailers and cargo trailers beyond their versatile ATV trailer selection. These include affordable cargo trailers with an enclosed aluminum design for durability and protection, larger enclosed trailers which can be used for landscaping or contracting purposes, and hauling machinery of all kinds, flatbed utility trailers with aluminum or wooden decking, heavy-duty trailers, and more.



There's a size, style and functionality to meet any need, and the prices are unbeatable at the Trailer Superstore. For example, CargoPro's most popular model, the 8 x 9 foot 2-Place drive-on and drive-off ATV trailer, is available at just $2,099.



The Trailer Superstore also offers nationwide delivery, or a traveler's pickup discount, trailer financing, trailer buybacks and much more, always ensuring that there are never any obstacles to completing a new purchase.



To see the current lineup of CargoPro utility trailers for sale available at the Trailer Superstore, visit TrailerSuperstore.com, or call 800.622.7003 today for more information.



About The Trailer Superstore

Established in 1985, the Trailer Superstore, formerly known as All Pro West, offers consumers hundreds of trailers for sale in stock at all times. The Trailer Superstore also offers trailer inspections, trailer customization, repairs and financing, and buys used trailers without requiring a new purchase. The superstore's showroom is located in Mechanicsburg, PA, and nationwide delivery is available on trailer purchases. The current selection of available trailers can also be viewed online at TrailerSuperstore.com.