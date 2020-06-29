UV Adhesives Market : Top Key Players Profiled - 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B Fuller, DELO, Dymax Corporation, Ashland

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- The medical sector, unquestionably, is one of the most opportunistic application arenas of UV adhesives market. These products form lasting bonds in syringes, filters, hypodermic needles, intravenous tube and catheters. In this regard, it is important to mention that when it comes to medical device manufacturing adhesives, the choice of curing method is the most important factor that makes the difference. As disposable medical products are mostly produced in bulk, mechanical bond strength and rapid curing of adhesives are two major verticals that manufacturers highly bet on.



The extensive penetration of UV adhesives industry can be majorly credited to this fundamental aspect, given the fact that this kind of adhesives almost cure instantaneously. Flexibility, variable viscosities, strength, and good gap-filling capability are some of the add on benefits that boost its commercialization potential.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1201



Panacol, the Germany based company constituting the competitive spectrum of UV adhesives market has officially announced the launch of Vitralit UV 4802, specifically designed for bonding intense temperature resistant thermoplastics. This next generation acrylate resin based light curing adhesives, reportedly showcases excellent adhesion properties to many plastics including TPU, PEN, and PEEK. The product is deemed to garner mass popularity across UV adhesives market, especially amidst the backdrop when conventional adhesives find it hard to adhere to these non-compatible materials. Panacol's Vitralit UV 4802 is also highly heat resistant. If reports are to be relied, it remained flexible and soft even after prolonged exposure to temperature as high as 150C. Experts have been already raving about the technology, claiming that its flexibility and high temperature resistance, may allow it to bring a disruption in the overall business space.



Regionally, US exhibits a strong potential with regard to the growth of this fraternity. The reason behind the region becoming the hotspot for UV adhesives market investment is quite obvious-the expanding medical device sector in the region. The United States is rather claimed to hold the largest medical device market share in the world with a global valuation of almost USD 150 billion in 2017. The phenomenally growing medical device industry aptly justifies the growth potential of the regional UV adhesives market, given the product's extensive deployment in this domain due to low VOC emission. In fact, as per estimates, U.S. procured almost 75% of the overall North America UV adhesives industry in 2016.

Key Point Of TOC:



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



7.1. The 3M Company

7.1.1. Business overview

7.1.2. Financial data

7.1.3. Product landscape

7.1.4. Strategic outlook

7.1.5. SWOT analysis



7.2. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.2.1. Business overview

7.2.2. Financial data

7.2.3. Product landscape

7.2.4. Strategic outlook

7.2.5. SWOT analysis



7.3. H.B Fuller

7.3.1. Business overview

7.3.2. Financial data

7.3.3. Product landscape

7.3.4. Strategic outlook

7.3.5. SWOT analysis



7.4. Permabond Engineering Adhesives

7.4.1. Business overview

7.4.2. Financial data

7.4.3. Product landscape

7.4.4. Strategic outlook

7.4.5. SWOT analysis



7.5. BASF SE

7.5.1. Business overview

7.5.2. Financial data

7.5.3. Product landscape



Continue..



A strict regulatory reference speaks volume and has much to contribute in the regional UV adhesives market share. Say for instance, the U.S. EPA along with few of the other renowned regulators have rigorously promoted adoption of UV technology, on ground of its environmental viability. In fact, with the standardization of norms like USP Class VI standards and ISO 10993 that deals with testing and evaluation of medical devices,



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1201



The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B Fuller, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, BASF SE, Dow Corning, Epoxy Technologies, Cartell Ltd, SIMO-Groups, Excelitas Technological Corp, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, DELO, Dymax Corporation, Ashland Inc., Sika AG



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com