UV-C robots are autonomous robots that emit enough energy to break down the RNA or DNA of microorganisms. They also emerged as a valuable weapon in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, where physical distances between people are essential. While most countries have confirmed to be free of the virus, there is a major risk of a second wave.



The industry is experiencing an uptick due to an increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). As per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), HAIs are predicted to infect 1.7 million people and causing 99,000 deaths per year. The global UV-C Robot market is expected to hit USD 1.46 billion by 2027, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the main factors impacting the market growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the UV-C Robot market and profiled in the report are:



Finsen Technologies, OTSAW, RobotLab, UVD Robots, Omron, Blue Ocean Robotics, Hipac, Skytron, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, and Tru-D SmartUVC, among others



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Software

Hardware



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Stationary

Portable



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Air

Surface

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Regional Outlook



North America led the industry with new technologies and a high degree of sales. The growing use of new devices in the healthcare industry and the manufacturing sector is also a driving force. The government of the country has laid down stringent rules for the hygiene of surfaces, air circulation, water, and essential goods. UV-C robots increase cleaning performance and eliminate germ distribution. Regulations for the control of HAIs and infectious diseases are also driving market demands.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the UV-C Robot market and its competitive landscape.



