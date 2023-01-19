London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- UV Curable Acrylic Market Scope and Overview



The Global UV Curable Acrylic Market is an industry that has seen tremendous growth in recent years, due to its potential to improve the effectiveness of existing products. UV Curable Acrylics, or UVA, is an acrylic polymer which is formulated to cure with exposure to ultraviolet radiation. UVA is most often applied in thin films or coatings, making it highly versatile and useful in industries like printing, graphic arts, floorings, and laminates.



Key Players Covered in UV Curable Acrylic market report are:



-Henkel

-3M

-Kyoritsu Chemical

-Delo Adhesives

-Cartell Chemical

-Dymax Corporation

-Permabond

-Optics SUNRISE

-Ransheng

-H. B. Fuller

-Panacol-Elosol GmbH

-MasterBond

-Jing Shun

-Ichemco.



Overall, the Global UV Curable Acrylic Market is expected to witness an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% through 2021. This trend is driven by multiple factors. Most notably, growing global demand for durable and scratch-resistant coatings, coupled with advancements in UV curing technology, are contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, government regulations designed to enforce safety and compliance standards for industrial products have also increased the demand for UVA coatings.



Moreover, the market is further bolstered by industries like automotive, personal care, electronics, printing, and energy. The automotive sector, for instance, utilizes UVA coatings to improve the performance of parts and components, while personal care products are often reinforced with UVA coatings to improve their longevity and aesthetic appeal. Similarly, the printing industry has seen an increase in demand for UVA-based printing inks, while the energy sector benefi ts from its insulation and protection capabilities.



UV Curable Acrylic Market Segmentation as Follows:



Market Segmentation (by Type)

-Electronic Technology

-Plastic Technology

-Glass and Metal Technology



Market Segmentation (by Application)

-Glass Adhesive

-Electronic and LCD Adhesive

-Medical Adhesive

-Crafts Adhesive

-Others



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



In terms of geographical breakdown, the Global UV Curable Acrylic Market is dominated by countries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The U.S. and Canada are the two leading markets for UVA in North America. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, led by countries like China, Japan, and India, has seen a steady rise in demand for UVA due to its cost-effective and long-lasting characteristics.



Overall, the Global UV Curable Acrylics Market is expected to remain strong for the next few years, driven by consumer demand for products that are durable, aesthetically appealing, and cost-effective. With advancements in UV curing technology, and increasing support from governments and other regulatory bodies, the market is likely to remain on an upward trajectory. Additionally, emerging sectors like medical and functional coatings, as well as the rise of smart materials, offer ample opportunities for market expansion within the UVA industry.



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global UV Curable Acrylic Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. UV Curable Acrylic Global Market, by Type



Chapter 6. UV Curable Acrylic Global Market, by Application



Chapter 7. UV Curable Acrylic Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 9. Key Companies Analysis



Chapter 10. Research Process



Continued…



