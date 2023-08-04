UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size 2023 : Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2023 -- The UV disinfection equipment market in the current year (2022), is expected to have a market size of USD 5.0 billion and can reach up to USD 9.1 billion by 2027, the end of 5 year forecast period at a market growth of 12.5% rate.



The driving factors which fuel the market's growth are – extensive use of UV disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities for disinfecting hospital environment, increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment to combat COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying concerns regarding safe drinking water in emerging countries, and long life and low power consumption of UVC LED-based UV disinfection equipment industry.



For UV disinfection equipment market, the water and wastewater market share is the maximum in the base year and projected year



UV disinfection is a preferred choice among users for disinfecting water and wastewater from bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. One of the major end-use applications of UV disinfection equipment in water treatment is for disinfecting drinking water, due to which it is mainly used in households and commercial units. In UV water disinfection technology, ultraviolet light of wavelength 253.7 nanometers is used for disinfection of bacteria, viruses, molds, algae, and other microorganisms, which multiply and grow. UV disinfection technology destroys the DNA of microorganisms, which leaves them dead and unable to grow further. Although municipal water supplies are generally free from pathogenic microorganisms, the water is not considered suitable for drinking. In addition, the water from private sources, such as wells or springs, can be contaminated. UV disinfection systems help in treating the primary water to make it free from any pathogens or harmful microorganisms so that it is safe for drinking.



UV disinfection equipment market to have large market share in the Asia Pacific in 2021



In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of market for UV lamps and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region houses numerous UV lamps manufacturers, including Kuraray Co. Ltd., Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd., Integration Technology Ltd., Lextar Electronics Corp., Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation. Owing to this, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment as an alternative to chemical disinfectants. Also, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for UV disinfection equipment due to the fear of infections from contaminated surfaces. UV is effective in killing various coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS, and other pathogens.



Key Market Players



The UV disinfection equipment companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (UK), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (US).



Opportunity: Increasing demand for ultrapure water



Ultrapure water (UPW) refers to water that has been purified with strict specifications and includes only the specified ions (H+ and OH? ions). UPW is mainly used in the semiconductor and pharmaceuticals industries. UV disinfection equipment are not only used to disinfect water but also to reduce total organic carbon (TOC) content in it. UV-based disinfection systems are preferred for UPW because of their benefits such as efficiency, reliability, and lesser time of operation.



UV disinfection equipment designed for the pharmaceuticals industry eliminate all crevices and unnecessary fittings, thereby maintaining the integrity of systems. Apart from this, the UV systems in the pharmaceuticals and semiconductor industries are also used for dichlorination, TOC reduction, deozonation, and treating/reducing toxic and effluent discharges.



Challenge: Expansion of UV disinfection equipment manufacturing facilities in short period of time



Due to COVID-19, the demand for UV disinfection equipment and their components has increased as it is effective in inactivating the coronavirus. Also, UVC radiations provide physical disinfection and do not have residual effects like chemical disinfection. Various players have ramped up production of UV disinfection equipment and associated components to cater to the increasing demand from municipal, residential, industrial, and commercial end users. To avoid the shortage and meet the rising demand for UV disinfection equipment and their components, the manufacturers need to extend their production facilities in less time. Production facility expansion includes a high investment of money and manpower. Due to the pandemic, a global economic depression is observed by various regions. Owing to less availability of finance, the expansion of production facility is a challenge for the UV disinfection equipment and their components manufacturers.