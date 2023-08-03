UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- The UV disinfection equipment market in the current year (2022), is expected to have a market size of USD 5.0 billion and can reach up to USD 9.1 billion by 2027, the end of 5 year forecast period at a market growth of 12.5% rate.



The driving factors which fuel the market's growth are – extensive use of UV disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities for disinfecting hospital environment, increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment to combat COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying concerns regarding safe drinking water in emerging countries, and long life and low power consumption of UVC LED-based UV disinfection equipment industry.



For UV disinfection equipment market, the water and wastewater market share is the maximum in the base year and projected year i.e. 2021 and 2022



UV disinfection is a preferred choice among users for disinfecting water and wastewater from bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. One of the major end-use applications of UV disinfection equipment in water treatment is for disinfecting drinking water, due to which it is mainly used in households and commercial units. In UV water disinfection technology, ultraviolet light of wavelength 253.7 nanometers is used for disinfection of bacteria, viruses, molds, algae, and other microorganisms, which multiply and grow. UV disinfection technology destroys the DNA of microorganisms, which leaves them dead and unable to grow further. Although municipal water supplies are generally free from pathogenic microorganisms, the water is not considered suitable for drinking. In addition, the water from private sources, such as wells or springs, can be contaminated. UV disinfection systems help in treating the primary water to make it free from any pathogens or harmful microorganisms so that it is safe for drinking.



UV disinfection equipment market to have large market share in the Asia Pacific in 2021



In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of market for UV lamps and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region houses numerous UV lamps manufacturers, including Kuraray Co. Ltd., Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd., Integration Technology Ltd., Lextar Electronics Corp., Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation. Owing to this, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.



Key Market Players:



The UV disinfection equipment companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (UK), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (US).