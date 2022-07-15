UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Global Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2022 -- The UV disinfection equipment market will have a market size of 5.0 USD billion and this market size will increase up to 9.1 USD billion by the end of the forecast period i.e., by 2027 with a growth rate of 12.5%.



The key aspects to the growth of this market are driven by a few factors including extensive use of UV disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities for disinfecting hospital environment, increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment to combat COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying concerns regarding safe drinking water in emerging countries, and long life and low power consumption of UVC LED-based UV disinfection equipment.



For the component segment of UV disinfection equipment market, In 2021, UV lamps held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period. These lamps can produce UV light in UVA, UVB, and UVC wavelengths, and hence have a wide application spectrum ranging from small systems in the residential segment to large bulky systems in the industrial segment. A majority of UV disinfection equipment manufacturers integrate UV lamps in their equipment. UV LED lamps enable energy savings and offer a life expectancy that is 4 to 5 times longer than traditional UV lamps. Continuous research and development in the field of UV lamps are expected to increase the efficiency quotient of these components. Moreover, to address the towering demand for the lamps, several manufacturers are scaling-up production, which would drive the growth of this segment.



Under the segmentation of application for UV disinfection equipment market, the surface disinfection segment held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market during the forecast period. Disinfection of the surface is one of the important and the simplest applications of UV disinfection equipment. The ultraviolet method of disinfecting surfaces is effective as it controls microbial growth and achieves sterilization of most types of surfaces. Some of the applications that require surface disinfection include pharmaceutical product disinfection, area disinfection, cooling coil & drain pan disinfection, and surgical suites disinfection. UV disinfection equipment for surface disinfection also find applications in packaging and food processing industries where they are used for disinfecting the surfaces of food products. UV-based surface disinfection equipment can be portable or fixed, which makes them easy to install and operate. In the healthcare sector, they are widely used in surface disinfection of patient rooms, bathrooms, operating rooms (ORs), equipment rooms, and mobile devices. They are also used in the residential and industrial sectors for disinfecting the surfaces of machines, industrial equipment, household devices, etc.



Under the market segmentation of end user for UV disinfection equipment market, In 2021, the municipal segment held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market and is expected to follow the trend in the future. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is mainly due to the rising concerns about the recycling of wastewater and increasing regulations for clean and safe water across the globe. Moreover, in municipal facilities, UV-based disinfection systems are used as a final stage in the drinking water treatment to disinfect the water by inactivating and eliminating microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and pathogens. UV-based disinfection systems are comparatively more efficient than chlorine as they eliminate chlorine-resistant microorganisms too, even with a low dose.



The region wise segmentation of UV disinfection equipment market depicts the maximum share of the UV disinfection equipment market in the Asia Pacific in the base year i.e., 2021 and is expected to continue leading the market during forecast period. The reason for this sudden shift was the outbreak and the spread of COVID- 19. Increased demand for UV disinfection equipment for cleaning surfaces was observed from the countries in Asia Pacific.



According to the researchers at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, more than 99.9% of viruses spreading corona present in airborne droplets were killed when exposed to a particular wavelength of ultraviolet light, which is safe to be used around humans. According to a senior scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, UVC radiation provide physical disinfection without any have residual effects on the surface of devices being disinfected. These radiations also have a maximum germicidal effect. Thus, they are widely adopted to kill the coronavirus, thereby leading to surged demand for UV disinfection equipment in Asia Pacific.