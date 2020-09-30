New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently added an investigative study report on the "Global UV Light Stabilizers Market". The report assesses the UV Light Stabilizers Market with regards to the profit margin, value chain analysis, recent developments, opportunities, year-on-year growth along with SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and PESTEL analysis. It also provides market estimates, size, and forecast for key segments and sub-segments for the period of 2020-2027. An in-depth analysis of the growth tactics and expansion undertaken by the prominent players of the market are covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Size – USD 204.90 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The UV Light Stabilizers Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market.



The major companies profiled in the report are:



Cytec Industries Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Akcros Chemicals, Materials Technology Limited, BYK-Chemie GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Chemtura Corporation, Everlight Chemical, Clariant Limited, and The Cary Company, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

UV Absorbers

Quenchers

Blends



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Furniture & Interiors

Decking & Flooring

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Agriculture

Industrial Coatings

Consumer Plastics

Others



The report further provides an extensive analysis of the key geographical regions where the market is spread and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, and import/export ratio, among others.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Report:



An in-depth analysis of the historical years and the forecast period has been offered in the report

UV Light Stabilizers Market dynamics, including key drivers, challenges, restraints, threats, and growth opportunities have been analyzed in reports

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking along with a comprehensive overview of their company profiles, product portfolios, strategic business decisions, and financial standings

The report covers mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships among few

Pictorial representation of the key statistical data into graphs, tables, charts, diagrams, and figures

An in-depth analysis of the current and emerging market trends and developmental patterns



