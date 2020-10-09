New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The UV offset inks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2027 from USD 3.36 billion in 2019. Major factors driving the market studied are high demand for digital printing from the packaging sector and high demand from the packaging sector.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BASF SE, Brancher, T & K TOKA CO., LTD., Toyo Ink Group Bhd, Flint Group, Siegwerk, Hubergroup India Private Limited, Megami Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd., Suzhou Kingswood Printing Ink Co., Ltd., and Zeller & Gmelin.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dimethylformamide market on the basis of Type, Application, End Use, and Region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Narrow Web

Sheetfed

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Food Packaging Printing

Consumer Goods Packaging Printing

Industrial Goods Packaging Printing

Others



Regional Outlook of UV Offset Inks Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global UV Offset Inks market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the UV Offset Inks Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the UV Offset Inks industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



