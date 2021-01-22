UV Photoinitiators Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Demand, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Development and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Photoinitiator is a component that absorbs light and undergoes photoreaction to produce reactive species. A photoinitiator can initiate or catalyse a chemical reaction that results in prominent changes in the solubility and physical properties. Thus, photoinitiator is a compound which converts the physical energy of light into chemical energy. The development UV photoinitiators is considered a revolutionary phenomenon.



UV Photoinitiators Market: Key Players

IGM Resins, Arkema, Hubei Gurun, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, Jinkangtai Chemical, Tronly, Eutec, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, DBC, NewSun, Polynaisse, Kurogane Kasei



Market Drivers

Some of the major factors that have been fuelling the growth of the UV photoinitiators market include formulation, easy operation, and speed with which the product can be implemented. UV photoinitiators can be easily stored and have better stability. As more end use sectors are utilizing UV photoinitiators, hence this will drive the market during the forecast period. The high setting up cost of UV photoinitiators manufacturing plants has been identified as a major restraint in the UV photoinitiators market.



Regional Landscape

North America has accounted for being the potential market for UV photoinitiators in the past decade. The market is fragmented and stable in nature resulting in high competition. This region has both established as well as small-scale regional players. The region is also highly technology driven. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for UV photoinitiators. The growth of industries such as construction, electrical & electronics, paints & coating, and automotive in the region will lead to the growth of UV photoinitiators. The economic slowdown in China has led to the shift of foreign investment in other Southeast Asian countries, boosting market growth.



Segmentation

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

- Cationic Type Photoinitiator



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Paints

- Inks

- Adhesives



