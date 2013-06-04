Uva Trattoria Wins TripAdvisor's 2013 Certificate of Excellence Award

Napa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- This prestigious award, which places Uva Trattoria in the top-performing 10 percent of all businesses worldwide on TripAdvisor, is presented to businesses that consistently earn high ratings from TripAdvisor travelers.



Uva Trattoria is a casual Italian restaurant in Napa serving lunch and dinner. Currently celebrating its 14th anniversary, Uva’s diverse menu features Italian regional food prepared with the season’s freshest ingredients. Their weekly specials are based on local, organic and sustainably produced vegetables, meat and fish and include savory dishes such as homemade gnocchi, pan-seared halibut and “Vitello Piccata,” a pan-seared veal scallopini. Uva Trattoria offers a number of dining options, ranging from cocktails and antipasti to a sensational five-course meal.



In addition to memorable food, Uva Trattoria serves as the focal point for Napa's developing music scene, featuring live music from jazz and blues to rock, pop and funk music. Uva Trattoria is the hot spot for the blues club and jazz club music scene as well as the launching site for a number of emerging new artists.



With three dining rooms, a full-service bar featuring California, Italian and Cal-Italian varietal wines, and banquet service, Uva Trattoria is the ideal location for your next birthday, anniversary, bachelorette, wedding or rehearsal dinner for up to 125 guests.



“Whatever the preference, we want people to feel that they are a part of our family, so we try our best to create a convivial atmosphere. To achieve this, we have been offering live music without a cover charge and creating tasty, seasonal, soul-satisfying meals,” said owner and operator, Aaron Diaz.



“This is our restaurant, it’s our life, it’s what we do and we love doing it.”



Uva Trattoria is located at 1040 Clinton Street in downtown Napa and is open for lunch and dinner 11:30am-9pm on Tuesdays and 11:30am-9:30pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Open until 11:30pm on Fridays. Open Saturdays from 5pm-11:30pm and Sundays 5pm-9pm. Closed on Mondays.



For additional information or to make reservations, you can visit Uva Trattoria Italiana’s website at http://www.uvatrattoria.com, or call or email them at (707) 255-6646 and info@uvatrattoria.com.



About Uva Trattoria

Uva is a casual Napa hangout popular with locals. Our diverse menu features Italian regional food, prepared with the freshest ingredients. Uva is the focal point of Napa's developing music scene and proudly boasts live music (jazz, blues, rock, pop and funk).