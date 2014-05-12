Uvation Wine Tours Launches Safe Driving Campaign

Napa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The Napa County DUI Task Force estimates a first DUI conviction costs the offender $12,176, including legal fees, insurance premium increases, DUI school, penalties, and more. Any cost for alternate transportation, auto repairs, medical costs and more comes in addition to the figure calculated by the task force. For this reason, Uvation Wine Tours recommends one hire a service when engaging in winery tours in Napa Valley.



"Uvation Wine Tours offers napa valley wine tasting tours to meet the needs of every person. Some opt to make use of a daily wine tour while others find a limousine wine tour better meets their needs. The 14-passenger corporate van continues to be a favorite of groups wishing to partake of the wine tasting experience, and companies frequently choose to hire either the eight or ten passenger stretch limo to provide a more intimate experience for clients," Bogar Arizmendez of Uvation Wine Tours explains.



To make certain the needs of all clients are met, Uvation Wine Tours offers tours of the Napa Valley, Yountville, Calistoga, St. Helena, American Canyon, and more. Yountville boasts the honor of being home to the first vineyard established in Napa, a vineyard founded by George Calvert Yount. St. Helena is the preferred choice of those looking for small town charm with plenty of attractions to entertain many personalities at once, while those looking to visit numerous vineyards and wineries in a short period of time prefer American Canyon.



When one is unsure of which tour best meets their needs, staff members at Uvation Wine Tours step in to help make the decision process easier. Don't hesitate to ask. Doing so ensures one understands the advantages and disadvantages of each tour option offered.



Arizmendez continues, "Choose from a group or daily private tour. To take advantage of a daily wine tour, one needs a minimum of four people and prices include tasting fees. Uvation Wine Tours has chauffeured thousands over the years and understands what one is looking for in a trip such as this. Enjoy the beautiful landscape, try some amazing wines, and leave the driving to someone else. Doing so ensures one has a great time without fear of legal consequences."



About Uvation Wine Tours

Uvation Wine Tours offers a full wine tour service, one designed to provide clients with a sophisticated, elegant experience complete with a true taste of this amazing wine country. The company focuses on customer satisfaction and high quality service and strives to meet the expectations of every client. Fully licensed and insured, the company brings more than 13 years of experience to each tour and believes serving clients is their only business. All staff members love what they do and this shows in each tour.