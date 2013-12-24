Uzbekistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Uzbekistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Our projections for the Uzbek pharmaceutical and healthcare markets going into 2014 are broadly bearish. The country continues to rank as the least attractive in the region in our RRR ratings matrix, and real GDP growth is set to decline. We note that there have been some positive developments in recent months, such as impetus to improve the healthcare sector, investment from state-run Uzpharmprom to develop domestic production and Chinese investment to supply some economic stability. However, it will be years before the impact of these long-term developments is felt.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: UZS989.11bn (US$520mn) in 2012 to UZS933.65bn (US$420mn) in 2013; -5.6% in local currency terms and -19.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised from previous quarter.
- Healthcare: UZS5,749.74bn (US$3.05bn) in 2012 to UZS7,195.26bn (US$3.27bn) in 2013; +25.1% in local currency terms and +7.2% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast upwardly revised, downgraded in US dollar terms.
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Risk/Reward Ratings: Uzbekistan remains the least attractive market in Central and Eastern Europe, which covers 20 key markets. Uzbekistan scores below the regional average for all indicators in our proprietary ranking system, its total score of 34.6 far below the regional average of 52.0. We see some scope for this to improve, with the government having allocated funds to improve healthcare facilities and infrastructure. However, the situation remains unpromising for pharmaceutical players in the medium term, with international drugmakers facing a ban on medicine imports.
Key Trends And Developments
- In August 2013 Uzbekistan's state-run pharmaceutical firm Uzpharmprom disclosed that it will spend an additional US$65mn until 2015 to develop Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical industry. The company has developed 10 additional projects to boost domestic production of infusion solutions, bandage materials and around 20 new generic drugs. These projects will be incorporated in the pharmaceutical industry's mid-term development programme. The projects will receive funding of US$27.3mn from Uzpharmprom, US$32.7mn through loans from local banking institutions and US$5mn through foreign investments.
- Indicating increased scope for investment in the sector, in August 2013 Argentina-based Integradd announced it will open a new facility for the production of injection solutions in ampoules in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The company has completed construction works at the facility and is currently engaged in installing new equipment at the site. The Uzbek health ministry's licensing committee has granted a licence to Integradd for the production of drugs in the country.
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