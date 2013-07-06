V Guard Announces Its Big Idea Business Plan Contest for 2013 for B Schools & BTech Colleges Across India

Vennala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- V Guard Industries, the country premier electronic and electrical major, announces its annual contest The Big Idea Business Plan contest 2013. The contest is aimed at encouraging innovation and entrepreneurial skills in students from B Schools &; B Tech colleges.



The contest requires the students to draw up a comprehensive business plan for V-Guard Industries. A brief is provided to the teams, one which states the intent of the project. A team must consist of only three members. The teams have to submit their Big Idea detailing their innovative ideas, strategy, methodology to achieve their goal, covering areas like new product portfolio, new markets, new functional strategies for manufacturing/outsourcing, marketing, HR, supply chain management, customer service, etc.



The Big Idea has to be well thought out and a presentation, both written and oral is to be made to a panel of judges, who will shortlist the finalists during various rounds to finally arrive at the winning idea and team.



The best Big idea wins a prize of Rs 1,00,000, the second wins Rs 50,000 and the third wins Rs 25,000. There are also two special jury awards of Rs 10,000 each.



Registrations are open and the last date for registrations is the 7th of August 2013. Registrations are to be made online on the V-Guard website. A nominal registration fee of Rs 1000/- is levied at the time of registration.



Registered teams will receive an online briefing by the 7th of August 2013. Teams will have to submit their Executive Summary online by the 17th of August 2013. The top 20 finalists will be shortlisted based on this Executive Summary and selected team will have to submit their Final Report by 9th of September 2013. The finals will be held on the 26th & 27th of September where the finalist will make oral presentations of their Big Ideas before the judges.



Registrations and other details regarding the contest can be obtained by clicking here http://www.vguard.in/big_idea_2013.htm .



Details of previous Big Idea contest can also be viewed on the company’s website.



V-Guard industries has been a market leader in electrical and electronic goods for decades. It has grown to be a trusted household name. The company has a wide range of product verticals in it stable, from Voltage Stabilizers, electrical water heaters, solar water heaters, fans, pumps, motors, wiring cables, UPS, digital UPS, inverters & battery to switchgears & distribution boxes and induction cookers.



Each of these verticals covers an exhaustive range of options, suiting every customer need. V-Guard is synonymous with voltage stabilizers, its flagship product. The company has developed the product innovatively to suit different appliances and aesthetically designed to suit modern interiors.



